Under-fire Andrew turns out for queen's traditional festive lunch

Prince Andrew arrived at Buckingham Palace for the traditional pre-Christmas lunch for Britain's royal family hosted by Queen Elizabeth yesterday.

Prince Andrew arrived at Buckingham Palace for the traditional pre-Christmas lunch for Britain's royal family hosted by Queen Elizabeth yesterday.

He has had a tumultuous end to his year after his disastrous appearance on the BBC's 'Newsnight' programme, which has left his reputation in tatters.

His attempt to explain his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired and he was heavily criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein's victims and remorse over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

In the interview, he denied claims that he slept with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, on three separate occasions, twice while she was under age.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In