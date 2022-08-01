UN triggers a last-ditch bid to stop doctors pulling plug on boy in coma

A last-minute hearing will be held over whether life-support treatment should be withdrawn for a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage.

The Court of Appeal in London has granted a virtual hearing for 11am today after the British government asked it to “urgently consider” a request from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to continue his treatment so the committee could examine his case.

The youngster is due to have his life-support at the Royal London Hospital in east London ended at 2pm today, following a lengthy legal battle in which a High Court judge ruled this to be in his best interests.

The decision was later backed by the Court of Appeal and Archie’s family applied to the UN as a final attempt to prevent their son’s treatment from being stopped, with the committee contacting the UK government on Friday.

A legal “stay” to prevent treatment being ended has also been put in place until 1pm today.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, had written to the family over the weekend to inform them they intended to end treatment this afternoon.

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, said the family felt “relieved” that the government had taken the UN’s intervention seriously.

“This was not a ‘request’ but an interim measures injunction from the UN,” she said. “The anxiety of being told that Archie’s life-support will be removed has been horrific.

“We are already broken and the not knowing what was going to happen next is excruciating.”

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said the plan to withdraw treatment would proceed unless the court directed otherwise today.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Archie’s family at this difficult time,” he added.

The trust previously said in a letter to Ms Dance and Archie’s father Paul Battersbee, who is separated from Ms Dance, that the withdrawal process will aim to “preserve Archie’s dignity”.

Judges were told that Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7, after she believes he took part in an online challenge.

Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.