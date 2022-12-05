| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

UK’s rail unions say no to pay deal ahead of walkout

Empty platform and stationary trains at King's Cross station in London during the rail strike in October. Photo: Victoria Jones Expand

Close

Empty platform and stationary trains at King's Cross station in London during the rail strike in October. Photo: Victoria Jones

Empty platform and stationary trains at King's Cross station in London during the rail strike in October. Photo: Victoria Jones

Empty platform and stationary trains at King's Cross station in London during the rail strike in October. Photo: Victoria Jones

Alan Jones

The biggest rail workers union in the UK has rejected an offer from train operators aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions,

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) offered an 8pc pay rise and guarantee of no compulsory redundancies before April 2024. But within hours of the offer, it was rejected by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Most Watched

Privacy