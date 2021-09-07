UK’s Prince Charles reported to police over ‘cash for honours’ allegation

Britain’s Prince Charles and his most trusted aide Michael Fawcett have been reported to the police by the pressure group Republic over the cash-for-honours allegations.

Graham Smith, chief executive of the organisation which campaigns for an elected head of state, said: “Failure to properly investigate these matters will damage public trust in the police, the royals and the

honours system.”

Mr Smith said he had contacted the Metropolitan Police and reported both Charles and Mr Fawcett on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

Former royal valet Mr Fawcett is accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

Mr Smith said: “Time and again the royals blame their staff or associates for their own mistakes.

“It is difficult to believe Charles wasn’t aware of these arrangements or promises. It’s time the royals were personally challenged over their conduct.”

Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker has also written to the Met asking the force’s Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, to launch a criminal probe.

Mr Baker said: “There appears to be prima facie evidence that an offence has been committed under the 1925 Honours Act and it needs to be investigated.”

He called on Charles to make a statement, saying: “The prince should own up and accept responsibility for this.

“The history of him and Michael Fawcett is that when things go pear-shaped, Charles disappears into the background and pretends he doesn’t know the bloke and Michael falls on his sword, and then when a decent period of time has elapsed he gets brought back in when no one is looking.”

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of the media reports and await further contact.”

Mr Fawcett has stepped down temporarily from his role as chief executive of Charles’s The Prince’s Foundation, while the charity investigates his actions.