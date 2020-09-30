UK's Internal Market Bill 'casts dark shadow' over Brexit talks

Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth has said the UK's Internal Market Bill is "casting a dark shadow" over Brexit negotiations.

As the EU and UK met yesterday in Brussels in an attempt to find compromises on everything from fishing rights to business competition rules, Mr Roth said: "It is casting a dark shadow over the ongoing negotiations."

He said the Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and UK had been crafted to preserve peace on the island of Ireland.

If it becomes law, Britain's Internal Market Bill will give the UK the power to disregard part of the treaty dealing with trade to and from the North.

"To recklessly jeopardise that historic achievement would send a disastrous message," Mr Roth wrote in Der Spiegel.

The UK government says it respects the peace accord and withdrawal agreement, but wants the law as a "safety net" in case the EU makes unreasonable demands after Brexit that could impede trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The bill won approval from the House of Commons, despite opposition from some Conservative MPs.

UK Labour Party business spokeswoman Lucy Powell accused the government of "playing a dangerous game - and it is the people and businesses of Northern Ireland who risk paying the price".

The legislation still has to pass through the House of Lords, before becoming law.

The EU will decide by tonight what action to take against the bill, and will likely start a legal fight.

Trade negotiations are scheduled to end on Friday but expectations are negotiations will continue right up to an EU summit on October 15-16, which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set as the deadline for a deal. The EU said talks could continue right up to the end of the month.

Irish Independent