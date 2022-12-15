| -3.7°C Dublin

UK’s deputy prime minister Dominic Rabb hit with five more allegations of work bullying

Jon Stone

Five more formal complaints have been filed against Dominic Raab over his behaviour at work, Downing Street confirmed last night.

A total of eight complaints have now been made against the UK’s deputy prime minister following allegations he bullied colleagues and left officials too scared to enter his office. The latest five related to alleged behaviour at the ministry of justice, which Mr Raab has run since September last year.

