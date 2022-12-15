UK’s deputy prime minister Dominic Rabb hit with five more allegations of work bullying

Five more formal complaints have been filed against Dominic Raab over his behaviour at work, Downing Street confirmed last night.

A total of eight complaints have now been made against the UK’s deputy prime minister following allegations he bullied colleagues and left officials too scared to enter his office. The latest five related to alleged behaviour at the ministry of justice, which Mr Raab has run since September last year.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called on prime minister Rishi Sunak to explain why he had not suspended his deputy while the inquiry into his behaviour is conducted, branding Mr Sunak “weak” for failing to act against his close ally.

She also called for action to ensure civil servants have a safe working environment.

Last month, Downing Street confirmed it was opening an inquiry into Mr Raab’s alleged behaviour following media reports about his conduct.

It initially covered two incidents, but was widened to three in the same week.

The five new incidents are alleged to have taken place during Mr Raab’s first spell as justice secretary, from September last year to September this year. He was replaced in the role by Liz Truss, but was reappointed by Mr Sunak.

The lawyer heading the inquiry into Mr Raab’s behaviour will report to Mr Sunak, who will make the final judgment about whether his ally breached the ministerial code, which he oversees. Mr Raab has insisted he has “behaved professionally at all times”.

“I’ve been clear on the claims made with regard to myself. I believe I’ve behaved professionally throughout,” he said.

“But, of course, I welcome – indeed, I called for an independent investigation, so I can deal with them transparently, not through the tittle-tattle that’s anonymously leaked to the media.”

A Labour spokesperson suggested Mr Sunak’s unwillingness to act was linked to Mr Raab’s support for his campaign to replace Ms Truss in Downing Street without a Tory membership vote earlier this year.

“We know the deals that were done in the course of avoiding the leadership election and the political allegiances that the prime minister had to build up,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, that weakness has consequences, in terms of his failure to act in what would seem to be an appropriate way in this case.”

The spokesperson said he was unable to judge whether Mr Raab should be sacked as justice secretary.