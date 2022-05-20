UK’s biggest-ever lottery winners go public with their €218m prize

A married couple from England announced yesterday that they had landed Britain’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot – a stunning €218m.

And one of the new EuroMillions winners, Jess Thwaite, said she had always felt destined to land a huge prize.

“My dad played the National Lottery all his life and constantly dreamed of winning,” Ms Thwaite, a manager at a salon which she runs with her sister in the western city of Gloucester, told reporters.

“He would always ask us what we’d do when we won, how we’d spend it, who we’d treat. It was a regular conversation and I feel like he was preparing us.”

Her husband Joe, a 49-year-old communications sales engineer, took the news that they had won the rollover jackpot on May 10 a bit less serenely. “I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep.”

Ms Thwaite said: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before.

“We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why but we can now make that dream come true.

“They have always wanted a horse box for our ponies rather than the run-down trailer we use.

"Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny.”

The new record-breakers are the second set of UK-based EuroMillions winners this year, with a €129m jackpot from the draw on February 4 also being claimed across the pond.

At a press conference yesterday, Ms Thwaite said even though it is “wonderful and exciting” it is also “a massive relief for everybody that’s been struggling with all their bills and all their things for all this time”.

Asked if there is one thing they have always dreamed of buying, she said: “We’re not really those materialistic people. I’ll probably buy a new car, I’m sure, or something like that, but we haven’t got a huge... we’d love to go on a holiday family.

“We had to go buy suitcases to come here because we don’t go on holiday. We never go on holiday. So our kids would just die to go to the sun."

The couple said they had decided to share news of their win so they can get on and enjoy their life, and support family members without having to hide their wealth.