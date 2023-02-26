| 6.3°C Dublin

UK’s ban on transgender women in female prisons extended

UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab denied that move was in reaction to the case of Isla Bryson in Scotland who was found guilty of raping two women when she was a man Expand

Patrick Daly

New rules banning some transgender women from female prisons in England and Wales will be extended in scope when they come into force on Monday, the UK’s Justice Secretary has announced.

Dominic Raab has confirmed that the measures he announced in October affecting trans women who have male genitalia or have committed sexual offences will take hold as of this week.

