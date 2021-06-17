UK police to 'review' TV claims against Epstein and Maxwell

British police say they will “review” allegations made in a recent Channel 4 News investigation that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, sexually abused, trafficked and groomed multiple women and girls in Britain over a period of 10 years.

The claims, of which there are at least half a dozen but the broadcaster said could be “much higher,” aired on Tuesday. It prompted fresh calls for the Metropolitan Police Service to fully investigate the Epstein scandal which has thrust Britain’s Prince Andrew, the second-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, into the spotlight due to his ties to the disgraced US financier.

The broadcaster said that the allegations, including rape and serious sexual assault, came from evidence collected from “a combination of publicly available documentation (including court papers), witness accounts, and interviews.” The allegations further implicate British socialite Maxwell who is currently in jail and awaiting trial in the United States on sex trafficking charges.

She has denied enlisting underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

In its report, the broadcaster asked why Britain has been so slow to investigate the allegations when authorities around the world have moved to uncover the truth about the extent of Epstein’s crimes and connections.

“In this country there has been a deafening silence from the metropolitan police,” the investigation said, adding “Scotland Yard has seemingly done very little. Tonight we ask, why?”

In 2019, Scotland Yard dropped the investigation into claims of sex trafficking by Epstein, saying that the case “would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK.” The force said it was not “the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries.”

