Ukip votes no confidence in beleaguered leader

The ruling committee of troubled British right-wing party Ukip has unanimously backed a vote of no confidence in leader Henry Bolton.

Party members will now be given a vote on whether the former army officer should remain in post.

Ahead of the meeting of Ukip's national executive committee, Mr Bolton insisted he would not quit and said forcing him out would probably end the party. A Ukip spokesman said: "The committee took the decision to hold a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Henry Bolton.

"The vote was carried unanimously with the exception of the leader. "This decision will automatically trigger an emergency general meeting of the party, to allow the membership of Ukip the democratic opportunity to decide to endorse or reject that vote of no confidence."

Under Ukip rules, an emergency general meeting must be staged within 28 days. Members will be told about when and where it will be held in the next 10 days.

Mr Bolton faced a wave of calls to resign after his now former partner Jo Marney was revealed to have made highly offensive comments about Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle and black people.

Irish Independent