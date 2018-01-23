Ukip leader vows to 'drain swamp'

In a statement, a defiant Mr Bolton said Ukip's ruling national executive (NEC), which passed a vote of no confidence in his leadership on Sunday, was "not fit for purpose" as he promised to bring in a new party constitution.

"The NEC is unfit for purpose and has severely handicapped the party's progress and political delivery for some years, as all recent Ukip leaders will attest," he said. "It has not only lost the confidence of me as the party leader in its ability to act objectively as the party's governing body, it has also lost the confidence of a large proportion of the membership. The NEC requires significant and urgent reform. It is now time to put an end to the factional infighting within the party and to remove those who have been a part of that."

His decision to fight on means his fate will now be decided by a vote of party members at an emergency meeting in February.