Ukip leader ditches lover over racist Markle texts

The wife of Ukip leader Henry Bolton has twisted the knife, refusing to have him back and questioning his "inexplicably poor" judgment over his affair with a "racist" party activist.

Tatiana Smurova-Bolton said her husband's future as leader should be decided by the party but offered him no support.

Mr Bolton deserted his wife and their two young children at Christmas after meeting Jo Marney, a model and Ukip member who is almost 30 years his junior. Mr Bolton went on TV yesterday to announce he was dumping his 25-year-old girlfriend after just a month because of racist comments she had made about Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle.

But his future as Ukip leader now hangs in the balance while his marriage to Ms Smurova-Bolton is also over. Ms Smurova-Bolton said: "Regarding his political standing, all I can say is that his judgment over this woman was inexplicably poor but I will leave it to his party to decide about his political future."

She added: "Whether I would have him back, there is very little ground for contemplating such a possibility, certainly at the moment. I am still deeply hurt, he has not apologised for what he has done and how he treated us, his family. "Whilst he did leave this woman, he has done so based on her racist comments which had a direct impact on his political future and not because he realised the terrible mistake he has done towards me and our little ones.

"Instead he speaks of his intent to 'continue supporting her and her family as all this was devastating for them'. Yet the devastation caused by his actions towards his real family was left unnoticed." Ms Smurova-Bolton (42), who works in Austria, said she was 'relieved' that the affair had ended - should that be Mr Bolton's 'honest intent' - because "I was extremely worried for my children if in the future they would be spending time with their father in this woman's presence".

Ms Marney, she added, had made a series of "shocking comments... on a whole range of subjects", not just Ms Markle's ethnicity.

Some of the offensive comments made by Ms Marney - including remarks on Grenfell Tower victims - were posted on Facebook while others were contained in texts made public over the past two days.

It has emerged Mr Bolton warned one man who held compromising messages from Ms Marney "you are playing with fire" in an apparent attempt to prevent them being made public. Mr Bolton told the man to "pack it in", said "you are so far out of our depth here" and even threatened legal action. A Ukip spokesman confirmed Mr Bolton had sent the messages but insisted: "Mr Bolton was trying to defend Ms Marney from harassment."

Mr Bolton, a former British army officer, said on television his relationship with Ms Marney was "obviously quite incompatible" with his position as party leader and the "romantic element" is over. However he said he would continue to support Ms Marney, who he said had been left "distraught". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

