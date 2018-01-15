Ukip chief Henry Bolton ends 'romantic relationship' with girlfriend after 'racist' Meghan Markle remarks

The Ukip leader admitted that the relationship was "obviously quite incompatible" with his position as party chief and the "romantic" side of their relationship had ended, however he said he would continue to support the family of Ms Marney, who had been left "distraught" by the revelations.

The Mail On Sunday printed texts it said had been sent by Ms Marney, including use of the word "Negro" and a message reading "This is Britain, not Africa" during a discussion about the royal engagement.

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Bolton said: "I don't defend these comments whatsoever and indeed Jo has been suspended pending an investigation under the normal rules of the party for such things and it is against the constitution for the party to be racist in any way. As of last night the romantic side of our relationship is ended."