News Britain

Monday 15 January 2018

Ukip chief Henry Bolton ends 'romantic relationship' with girlfriend after 'racist' Meghan Markle remarks

Henry Bolton with Jo Marney in a picture posted on Twitter by Marney in December
Henry Bolton with Jo Marney in a picture posted on Twitter by Marney in December
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Henry Bolton has revealed he has ended his romantic relationship with Jo Marney after it was reported she made racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

The Ukip leader admitted that the relationship was "obviously quite incompatible" with his position as party chief and the "romantic" side of their relationship had ended, however he said he would continue to support the family of Ms Marney, who had been left "distraught" by the revelations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen to a broadcast through headphones during a visit to radio station Reprezent FM in London Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen to a broadcast through headphones during a visit to radio station Reprezent FM in London Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Mail On Sunday printed texts it said had been sent by Ms Marney, including use of the word "Negro" and a message reading "This is Britain, not Africa" during a discussion about the royal engagement.

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Bolton said: "I don't defend these comments whatsoever and indeed Jo has been suspended pending an investigation under the normal rules of the party for such things and it is against the constitution for the party to be racist in any way. As of last night the romantic side of our relationship is ended."

Press Association

Promoted Links

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News