UK watchdog to look at €1m cash donation given to Prince Charles by Qatari sheikh

Britain’s Prince Charles’s acceptance of a suitcase containing €1million in cash from a Qatari sheikh is to be reviewed by the UK’s Charity Commission.

The prince is said to have accepted three separate cash payments from a former prime minister of the Gulf state totalling over €2.9m, which were then handed to his charity.

The heir to the throne is alleged to have personally accepted the cash donations for Prince Charles’s Charitable Fund between 2011 and 2015 from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who was prime minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013.

Clarence House said the donations were “passed immediately” to the charity which “carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed”.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either party, but the details have raised further questions about the judgment of the future king.

The Sunday Times reported that on one occasion the cash from “HBJ”, as Sheikh Hamad is known, was stuffed into Fortnum & Mason bags.

Sources said some of the details of the handovers are disputed and the prince insists he has broken no rules.

In a 2015 meeting at Clarence House, the Prince of Wales is said to have accepted a holdall containing €1m.

It is alleged that the cash was handed to royal aides who counted out the now discontinued €500 notes, which were named the “bin Laden” because of links to the funding of terrorism.

Coutts bank, which has served the royal family for decades, then collected the cash and it was paid into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF). There is no suggestion they were illegal.

A Charity Commission spokesman said last night: “We will review the information to determine whether there is any role for the commission in this matter.”

UK charities can accept donations in cash, and the regulator issues guidance for trustees on how they should deal with any donations in compliance with the law.

Sheikh Hamad, (62) one of the world’s richest men, oversaw Qatari investment in some of London’s prime real estate, including Harrods and the Shard.

But his time in office was also marred by allegations against the emirate of financing the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda and of bribery and corruption surrounding the 2022 World Cup bid.

The PWCF did not respond to requests for comment last night.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]