UK Tories hit back at SNP’s idea of a ‘soft  border’ between Scotland and England 

Hadrian's Wall, built in the 2nd century to separate Roman Britannia from the unruly Picts

The UK Secretary for Scotland yesterday claimed he is surprised the SNP have not proposed building a wall to separate England and Scotland, given recent border talk.

Conservative minister Alister Jack made the remark as he criticised comments from Emma Harper, an MSP in the last parliament who is standing for the SNP in West Dumfries and Galloway.

Ms Harper suggested erecting “the softest of borders” with England could create jobs in an independent Scotland, also noting “we can show that a border will work” when questioned about it during a television interview.

But UK Tory minister Alister Jack told the House of Commons: “I would note with some astonishment the comments of the south of Scotland MSP Emma Harper, that a border would be a good way of creating jobs – despite the fact that 60pc of our trade is with the rest of the UK.

“All I would say is that if the SNP think a border is such a good idea for jobs, I’m surprised they don’t want to go the whole hog and propose building a wall.”

An SNP spokesman, responding to the interview with Ms Harper, last week said independence is about “getting rid of governments that Scotland doesn’t vote for – not putting up barriers.”

