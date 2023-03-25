| 10°C Dublin

UK to take migrants out of hotels and house them on military bases, ferries within weeks

The plans are due to be brought forward by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the coming weeks. Photo: PA Expand

The plans are due to be brought forward by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the coming weeks. Photo: PA

James Davey

Plans by the British government to move migrants out of hotels and into military bases or even disused ferries are expected to be announced within weeks, according to reports.

Previous suggestions involving the use of holiday camps and student halls were less likely to be brought into action, Sky News reported.

