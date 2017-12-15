UK to demand 'fair share' of EU's wine and art haul

Britain must secure a fair share of the EU's thousands of bottles of wine and fine art collection during the Brexit negotiations, a Tory MP has suggested.

Edward Leigh said the EU is estimated to have a wine cellar boasting more than 42,000 bottles and artwork worth almost €15m.

He urged ministers to "promise to take back control of our fair share of this art and wine". British negotiators are expected to demand around 5,000 bottles of wine, 250 bottles of spirits, and €2.25m worth of artwork.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Leigh said the alcohol and art should not be left for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to "enjoy". "The EU is estimated to have a wine cellar of over 42,000 bottles and artwork worth more than £13m, some might say metaphorically looted from the capitals of Europe," he said.

"After we leave the party, will the minister promise to take back control of our fair share of this art and wine and not leave it for Mr Juncker to enjoy." Robin Walker, the UK's parliamentary under-secretary of state for exiting the EU, said it was an "interesting question".

In 2012, a question in the European Parliament revealed the European Commission had 15,500 bottles of wine in its cellar.

Irish Independent