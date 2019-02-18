News Britain

Monday 18 February 2019

UK threat to social media companies

Pressure mounted on internet companies to take action to safeguard vulnerable people. Stock photo: Chris Ratcliffe/PA
Harriet Line

Social media companies could face criminal sanctions under plans being considered by the UK culture secretary.

Jeremy Wright said he would look at "all possible options for penalties" in the government's forthcoming White Paper on online harms as pressure mounted on internet companies to take action to safeguard vulnerable people.

Mr Wright said there was "no doubt" internet companies cannot be relied upon to take action themselves. His comments follow pressure on to take action in safeguarding vulnerable people, highlighted by the case of Molly Russell, who took her life aged 14.

