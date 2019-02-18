UK threat to social media companies
Social media companies could face criminal sanctions under plans being considered by the UK culture secretary.
Jeremy Wright said he would look at "all possible options for penalties" in the government's forthcoming White Paper on online harms as pressure mounted on internet companies to take action to safeguard vulnerable people.
Mr Wright said there was "no doubt" internet companies cannot be relied upon to take action themselves. His comments follow pressure on to take action in safeguarding vulnerable people, highlighted by the case of Molly Russell, who took her life aged 14.
Irish Independent