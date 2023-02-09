| 1.4°C Dublin

Close

UK takes first steps towards giving fighter jets to Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Expand
Russia's president Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin this week Expand

Close

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russia's president Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin this week

Russia's president Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin this week

/

Vladimir Putin

Joe Barnes

Rishi Sunak has ordered the UK ministry of defence to “investigate” what fighter jets Britain could send to Ukraine.

The PM has tasked the defence secretary with investigating what jets we might be able to give – but, to be clear, this is a long-term solution rather than a short-term capability, which is what Ukraine needs most now,” said a Number 10 spokesman.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Volodymyr Zelensky

Most Watched

Privacy