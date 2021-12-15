| 9°C Dublin

breaking UK Supreme Court rules PSNI decision not to investigate ‘Hooded Men’ case was unlawful

Some of the Hooded Men gather outside a Dublin hotel ahead of an Amnesty International press conference in 2014 Expand

Close

Some of the Hooded Men gather outside a Dublin hotel ahead of an Amnesty International press conference in 2014

Some of the Hooded Men gather outside a Dublin hotel ahead of an Amnesty International press conference in 2014

Some of the Hooded Men gather outside a Dublin hotel ahead of an Amnesty International press conference in 2014

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

The Supreme Court has ruled that a PSNI decision not to continue investigating allegations of torture in the case of the so-called "Hooded Men" detained without trial in Northern Ireland 50 years ago, was unlawful.

Seven justices based in London heard arguments, at a Supreme Court hearing in June, relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, who have become known as the “hooded men”, detained in 1971.

Read More

Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the “hooded men”, following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland.

They delivered their ruling this morning. 

Amnesty International has said that the “hooded men” case will be “hugely significant” to “torture victims across the world” and to the ongoing “unresolved issue of legacy of the troubles”.

More to follow

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy