Some of the Hooded Men gather outside a Dublin hotel ahead of an Amnesty International press conference in 2014

The Supreme Court has ruled that a PSNI decision not to continue investigating allegations of torture in the case of the so-called "Hooded Men" detained without trial in Northern Ireland 50 years ago, was unlawful.

Seven justices based in London heard arguments, at a Supreme Court hearing in June, relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, who have become known as the “hooded men”, detained in 1971.

Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the “hooded men”, following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland.

They delivered their ruling this morning.

Amnesty International has said that the “hooded men” case will be “hugely significant” to “torture victims across the world” and to the ongoing “unresolved issue of legacy of the troubles”.

