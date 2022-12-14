UK strikes: Health and transport chaos deepens as more unions join protests

Train services have been severely disrupted across the UK after rail workers walked out in the first of a wave of 48-hour strikes.

Around half of Britain’s rail lines were closed yesterday, with trains in other areas only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Many places have no services, including most of Scotland and Wales.

The same disruption is expected today and on Friday and Saturday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train companies are striking in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Figures from location technology firm TomTom show the level of road congestion in some cities at 8am yesterday was higher than the same time last week. They include London (up from 71pc to 86pc), Sheffield (up from 65pc to 71pc) and Glasgow (up from 61pc to 78pc).

The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

With further walkouts planned, Network Rail has warned there will be significantly reduced services until January 8.

RMT workers at Network Rail will strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27, disrupting getaway journeys and maintenance work.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association announced yesterday that its members at operator CrossCountry will strike on St Stephen’s Day and December 27.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch apologised for the impact of rail strikes on passengers.

He said: “We don’t like disrupting the public and we apologise for the disruption that’s being caused. I believe we could have worked towards a settlement a couple of weeks ago until that was undermined by the stance that certain people have taken.”

Meanwhile, nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to walk out in a row over pay tomorrow after talks with the UK government broke down on Monday night.

Thousands of appointments are expected to be cancelled in the next few days.

Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, said patients can expect a bank holiday-level of service in hospitals during the strike. Meanwhile, physiotherapists in England and Wales have also voted to strike in their first ever ballot on pay.

The nursing union must do more to “avoid patient harm” and “alleviate unnecessary distress” for dying patients when nurses go on strike later this week, health leaders in the UK said yesterday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) responded that it had agreed with chief nurses’ demands as “the safety of patients is everybody’s top concern”, hitting back at suggestions urgent cancer surgery is at risk as a “politically motivated smear”.

Cally Palmer, the national cancer director for NHS England, urged RCN general secretary Pat Cullen to protect “life-saving” operations during the walkouts tomorrow and next Tuesday.

In her letter, obtained by Sky News, she wrote: “Our common aim is to ensure we do not cause harm to people undergoing vital cancer treatment to achieve cure or extension of life.”

She called on the union to consider a national derogation for urgent cancer surgery “to ensure a consistent and compassionate approach for patients across the country”. In response, an RCN spokesperson said: “This is a politically motivated smear from a government that is failing cancer patients.

“Cancer patients will get emergency and clinically urgent surgery, it is not in doubt.”

Separately, Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, and her counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said chemotherapy is being rescheduled from the strike days in some areas despite the union agreeing it would be exempt.