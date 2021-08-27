UK royals accused of ‘crimes against planet’ in eco-protest at Buckingham Palace protest

Environmental activists protested outside Buckingham Palace yesterday over the British royal family’s alleged “crimes against animals and the planet”.

Activists from Animal Rebellion, an Extinction Rebellion sister organisation, daubed red liquid over the Queen Victoria Memorial fountain, turning the water crimson, and left red handprints on the 100-year-old white marble monument.

They said they were protesting against the use of crown land for hunting and animal agriculture, and said the red “symbolises” the royal family’s “crimes against animals and our planet”.

Protesters were pictured wading through the water in shoes while carrying placards that read “A royal blood bath”. Some carried red flares. Police officers had to step into the water to try to remove them.

Harley McDonald-Eckersall, a spokesman for Animal Rebellion, said: “The crown estate is the biggest landowner in the UK and they choose to use this land for animal agriculture and hunting, which not only decimate our environment but cause the deaths of millions of lives every year.

“It’s time for a new system based on justice and compassion and the royal family should be leading the way. Crown land should be used to grow healthy, nutritious food for all and to provide homes for the animals we share this country with.

“We are demanding that the queen end the use of crown land for industries which are contributing to the climate and ecological emergency and the death of animals.”

The 25-metre tall memorial is a monument to Queen Victoria located at the end of the Mall, that sits directly in front of Buckingham Palace. It was formally unveiled by King George V in 1911.

The Metropolitan Police said several of the activists involved in the protest had been arrested. Members of the public visiting the palace were last night ordered to move away so forensic officers could photograph the scene.

It comes after protesters blocked a busy road in Westminster yesterday afternoon, sitting on Victoria Street outside the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Traffic was also brought to a standstill around Hyde Park, as demonstrators marched down Park Lane and Hyde Park Corner.

