UK rail union boss Mick Lynch declares James Connolly as his political hero

Union boss Mick Lynch who has been making headlines through his various TV appearances on Britain’s rail strike has declared James Connolly to be his political hero.

Lynch has become something of a minor celebratory after leaving presenters including Piers Morgan, Kay Burley, Richard Madeley and Robert Jenrick as well as Tory MPs reeling in head-to-clashes on TV.

Asked on a British TV interview “Who is your political hero?” Lynch replied: “James Connolly.”

He then asked the interviewer, “do you know who he is?”

When the interviewer asked him to explain he added: “An Irish socialist republican. He educated himself and he started non-sectarian trade unionism in Ireland. He was a hero of the Irish revolution.

As the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), Mr Lynch has been a key figure in the dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Around 40,000 members of the RMT were involved in Tuesday's action, which led to only around 20% of trains running across the country.

Further strikes are planned for today and Saturday, although talks to resolve the dispute are ongoing. Meanwhile, Mr Lynch has become a regular presence on TV screens where he has been hailed for his tough, no-nonsense approach.

The calm, astute and resolute 60-year-old has become a working man's hero of sorts and most recently appeared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain to speak to Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins about the latest developments.

While they were keen to get an update on the discussions on the strike Adil was also interested to know if Mr Lynch would be considering a career change.

Towards the end of the interview, he said: "This week, in just a few days, you have been described as a huge political voice - perhaps bigger than some of the political voices we do have in this country.

"Have you considered a career in politics, could this be the next move for you after you've sorted what's going on at the RMT?" he added.

Refusing to entertain the idea, Mr Lynch simply replied: "My job is to represent my members and get them a deal in this dispute and I'm focused on that."

Impressed viewers said Mr Lynch was too honest to be a politician.

Taking to Twitter, one person posted: "Mick Lynch couldn't be Prime Minister. He talks far too much sense and tells the truth! #GMB."