UK probes leak of memos on 'inept Trump'

The British government has launched a formal investigation into who leaked embarrassing diplomatic memos in which the UK ambassador in Washington called Donald Trump's White House "dysfunctional" and "inept".

The documents detail Kim Darroch's frank assessments of the Trump administration from 2017 to now.

Officials insisted the relationship with the White House could withstand the "mischievous behaviour" of the leak and defended Mr Darroch's candid style.

The diplomatic memos, obtained by a British newspaper, suggest that in order to communicate with Mr Trump "you need to make your points simple, even blunt".

In the cache of documents, Mr Darroch gives a scathing assessment of the Trump White House: "We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept."

He questioned whether the White House "will ever look competent".

In one of the most recent documents, Mr Darroch refers to "incoherent, chaotic" US policy on Iran.

Mr Trump hit back last night, saying Mr Darroch had "not served the UK well".

Asked about the leak, he told reporters: "We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well.

"So I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won't bother."

Tory leadership candidate and UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt insisted Mr Darroch's comments were just "personal opinions" and not those of the British government as a whole.

"We continue to think that under President Trump the United States administration is both highly effective and the best possible friend of Britain on the international stage," he said.

