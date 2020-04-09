Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the United Kingdom from 10 Downing Street, as he placed his country on lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved from intensive care back to the ward at St Thomas' Hospital, Downing Street has said.

Speaking earlier, Dominic Raab said he had not spoken to Boris Johnson since taking over his responsibilities, insisting the Prime Minister should focus on his recovery.

The Foreign Secretary, who is deputising for the PM, added he has "got all the authority I need" to take decisions along with his Cabinet colleagues.

The weekly "claps for carers" have been providing "wonderful, unifying moments" for the country, while it is hoped millions will turn out again at 8pm, his spokesman added.

Mr Raab was expected to instead take part in the show of support for health staff.

The Foreign Secretary, appearing at the daily press conference, was asked if he had spoken to Mr Johnson since stepping up in his absence.

He replied: "Not yet, I think it's important particularly while he's in intensive care to let him focus on the recovery.

"We in the Government have got this covered. I chaired the Cobra meeting that I have just come from, we are pursuing all the different strands of our strategy to defeat the coronavirus and I'm confident we'll get there."

