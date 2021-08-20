UK police staff member secretly filmed colleagues in the toilet

A police staff member who secretly filmed his colleagues in the toilet has been given a community order.

Jean Renoir Janga, 36, was given the 18-month order at Manchester Crown Court on Friday after he was convicted of six counts of voyeurism last month, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Janga, who worked in the force’s digital imaging unit, was found to have 11 videos on his phone which he filmed in a staff toilet in September and October 2017.

The videos were discovered when he was investigated after a complaint was made and a number of victims, all police staff, were identified and informed.

Brett Gerrity, of CPS North West, said: “Janga has invaded the privacy of these males by filming them whilst they used the toilet for his own depraved sexual gratification.

“Janga denied the offences throughout the investigation and refused to accept his guilt in the face of the overwhelming evidence.

“The jury rejected his fanciful story as to why he had filmed males using the toilet and convicted him based on the evidence presented by the prosecution.

“I am grateful to the victims who gave evidence at trial and provided victim impact statements. I hope today’s sentence will provide them with some comfort and reassure the public that the CPS will work with the police to build strong cases against sex offenders.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones, of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch (PSB), said: “Both Greater Manchester Police and the public expect officers and staff members to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.

“As soon as PSB received the complaint, Janga was suspended and a robust investigation was launched.

“We found that Janga had disregarded these expectations and behaved in a completely unacceptable manner – secretly filming colleagues in the toilet to fulfil his sexual desires.”

Janga was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a sex offender notification requirement, which will both be valid for five years, and ordered to forfeit his mobile phone, the GMP spokesman said.

He will now face a police misconduct hearing.