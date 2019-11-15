News Britain

Friday 15 November 2019

UK police investigating alleged assault on Hong Kong justice secretary in London

Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng walks as protesters surround her in London, Britain November 14, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Picture: Chloe Leung via REUTERS
Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng walks as protesters surround her in London, Britain November 14, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Picture: Chloe Leung via REUTERS

Andrew MacAskill

British police said they are investigating the alleged assault on the Hong Kong justice secretary in London, but so far there have been not been any arrests.

Teresa Cheng, who was in London to promote Hong Kong as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub, was targeted on Thursday by a group of protesters who shouted "murderer" and "shameful".

"A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service suffering an injury to her arm," the police said in a statement.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. There has been no arrest at this stage."

More to follow...

Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng falls after protesters surrounded her in London, Britain November 14, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Picture: Chloe Leung via REUTERS
Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng falls after protesters surrounded her in London, Britain November 14, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Picture: Chloe Leung via REUTERS

