| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

UK police hunt teenage fugitive with his own name tattooed on forehead

Kieran Bond (19), of Stafford, had skipped his court date in October where he was due to face charges of making threats with an offensive weapon

Kieran Bond Expand

Close

Kieran Bond

Kieran Bond

Kieran Bond

Neasa Cumiskey

Police in the UK are hunting down a teenage fugitive with his own name tattooed on his forehead.

Kieran Bond (19), of Stafford, had ditched his court date in October where he was due to face charges of making threats with an offensive weapon.

Most Watched

Privacy