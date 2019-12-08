UK places its bets as election day draws near

Bookies know what's what. They have no agenda. No slant. They just calculate the odds.

"What are you offering?" I ask Mr Coral.

"Nah. Not very good odds," he replied. I looked up at the board. It was 1/33 for a Conservative government; 16-1 for a Labour victory; and 200-1 for the LibDems.

If I put a fiver on the Tories, I'd get a return of five pence, he explained. Hardly worth it. So I put a quid on Jeremy Corbyn to win: if he does (unlikely, according to the polls, but not out of the question - as he's promising loads of free stuff) I'll get a return of £17.

"How do you calculate the odds?" I asked the bookmaker. "We just guess - like everyone else."

Jeremy Corbyn

That, presumably, is why it's called gambling.

*******

Chingford, on the border 'twixt London and Essex, has been represented by Winston Churchill, and also by Norman Tebbit (still with us, despite the efforts of the Provisional IRA at Brighton in 1984).

You don't see many electoral posters around the borough. It's not the done thing in the UK. But you do see the St George's flag - usually the sure sign of the Brexiteer.

Two forty-something "ladies who lunch" were enjoying their meal, with orange sangria, at Las Tapas, a pleasant Spanish restaurant on the High Street.

They thought Iain Duncan Smith, the current MP, was a bit male, pale and stale, but on the plus side, he was an eminent Brexiteer. His Labour challenger is the dead glamorous (and dead clever) local young Muslim Faiza Shaheen, a left-wing economist who's had quite a bit of TV exposure. She could well take the seat, too.

"The young people will vote Labour," said one lunching lady. "My son and daughter and their friends - they're all Labour. Free tuition fees. Free broadband. They don't like Tories. And they're worried about rents."

But these Chingford mums will support IDS, even though they thought him dull, because "we voted for Brexit and we want to see it done". (IDS isn't entirely colourless: he is a quarter Japanese and is married to Betsy, a former ballerina.)

On the High Street itself, the traders have the same worries now noted everywhere.

"People aren't using local shops any more - everything is bought online. It drains away from the community."

Restaurants, nail bars, beauty salons and food shops survive, only because you can't get your hair done, or buy a coffee, online. There was a really good local electrical shop, I was told, but it closed down because of online shopping.

*******

More than three million young people have come of age since the 2016 Brexit referendum, and Labour is likely to be the main beneficiary. But what do they know?

According to Matthew Goodwin, politics prof at the University of Kent, they can be alarmingly under-informed. "Many of my first-year politics students don't know who Tony Blair is." That's bad news for John Major, too. They're only 18, and they're in their own little bubble. Whether they will bestir themselves to vote just as they're attending end-of-term uni parties is another question.

*******

"If Corbyn wasn't our leader, we'd walk it," says a significant Labour donor. Indeed: Jeremy Corbyn continues to have the "lowest leadership" ratings of any opposition leader since the 1970s. The historian David Starkey (himself a former Conservative candidate) writes that working-class people, especially, perceive Corbyn as unpatriotic.

"They detest his eagerness to shake hands with Britain's enemies and turn his back on Britain's friends," he writes in a new political magazine, The Critic. Working-class voters are always more patriotic: it's the upper middle classes like Nicholas Soames (Churchill's grandson) who are the cosmopolitan globalists, for whom the word "nation" is a negative. George Orwell had a similar analysis.

*******

After an uplifting carol service in London's West End, old journos fell to swapping stories over mince pies about Boris in his days as an editor and scribe. "To Boris, everything is a joke," recalled Stuart Reid, who was Johnson's deputy at The Spectator from 1999 to 2005. "When I watch him on TV now, I still think he sees being prime minister as a terrific joke."

"I'd ask Boris," said an old Telegraph hand, "if some story about a ludicrous Brussels bureaucrat was really true?"

"It's a great joke," Boris would chortle.

Stuart says he wouldn't vote for Boris, but "what fun it was" working with him. Life was a lark. There was positivity in the air.

And Johnson could be kind to young journos. My son Patrick West wrote a piece about the way that every cause has two rival groups of supporters, from old-age charities to arcane mythologists researching fairies. Boris rang him up to thank him, saying, in wonder, "how do you find out all that interesting stuff?" Call Boris a rogue, a philanderer, or untrustworthy - but his colleagues liked him.

*******

Some anguished Remainers have a tough choice to make.

They ardently believe that Brexit will ruin the economy: but how would the economy fare under a Labour administration, when it's predicted that sterling will reach parity with the euro? And do they want a Labour-Scottish Nationalist coalition, meaning two more referendums, and a possible break-up of the UK?

The LibDems aren't going anywhere - though they will do well in seats where house prices are strong, like Esher, in Surrey, and Richmond upon Thames.

Ardent Brexiteers, meanwhile, have seen Farage's Brexit party fading, and they fear that Boris's deal will really be BRINO - Brexit In Name Only.

The battle rages! All will be revealed on Thursday.

