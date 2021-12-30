UK pharmacies ‘swamped’ by Covid test demand ahead of New Year parties

Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged partygoers to take a Covid test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations – despite the fact that people cannot access them due to supply issues.

Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab.

However, pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.

While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes yesterday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way.

“Take a test, ventilation, think about others – but, above all, get a booster.”

But Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, has said patients are often unable to find the tests in pharmacies because of low and “inconsistent” supply.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Hannbeck said: “What our members are telling us is that demand for the lateral flow tests is very high at the moment due to the current guidelines around self-isolation.

“Pharmacies are reporting that every five minutes, approximately, somebody comes in to the pharmacy asking for a test.

“The scale of the problem is huge because the demand is high, because of the current guidelines.”

Nearly 900,000 test kits are being provided per day according to the UK Health Security Agency – which is double the supply seen before December 18 – but Ms Hannbeck said this “isn’t enough to meet the demand” and deliveries have been “patchy”.

Mr Johnson, also said he had been told by some doctors that up to 90pc of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care had not received their booster vaccines.

“I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted,” he said.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90pc of people in intensive care.”

Britain is currently reporting record Covid infections, with 129,471 registered on Tuesday, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. There have also been anecdotal reports of people struggling to get tests.

While daily hospitalisation figures have increased, they are still well below the crisis endured by hospitals earlier this year, with about 1,000 people currently being admitted daily compared to 4,000 in January.

In a repeat of events in the weeks before Christmas, the British government website is reporting that there are no PCR tests available for people including key workers in England and Northern Ireland.

There are also “very few available” in Scotland, while people in Wales can order the tests online for now.

Shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, described the dearth of supplies as a “total shambles” caused by “the Conservative government’s incompetence”.

The Labour MP said: “The failure to make enough tests available weeks after they became a requirement is a total shambles.

“People are trying to do the right thing, follow the government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are being prevented by the Conservative government’s incompetence.”

The UKHSA has said tests may be temporarily unavailable on the government website at points throughout the day due to “exceptionally high demand” and urged people not to order more tests before using the ones they have.

“Reduced postal schedules also impact on delivery capacity over the Christmas period.

“Rapid tests are available to order directly to people’s homes via gov.uk and availability is refreshed regularly throughout the day.

“We encourage people to re-visit the site every few hours if they are unable to order tests as more will become available – and to please ensure they are making use of any tests they already have at home before ordering or collecting more.”