Pictured: Monkeypox lesions on skin
Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Pictured: Monkeypox lesions on skin

Pictured: Monkeypox lesions on skin

Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Pictured: Monkeypox lesions on skin

Jane Kirby

Eleven new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

Sajid Javid tweeted that he had updated G7 health ministers on what is known about the spread of the virus. There are now 20 cases recorded in the UK.

He said: “Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.”

The UK government has some stocks of the smallpox vaccine, which can be effective against monkeypox as the viruses are quite similar.

Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Photo: UK Health Security Agency/PA

Monkeypox cases are usually found in West Africa, and the virus does not often spread elsewhere.

That is why outbreaks reported across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States have cased alarm among public health experts.

