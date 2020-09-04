UK ministers back Abbott for trade role despite claims of misogyny

British cabinet ministers have defended Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister, amid calls for his appointment as a government trade adviser to be blocked over allegations of misogyny and homophobia.

Throwing his weight behind Mr Abbott yesterday, Matt Hancock, the UK's health secretary, insisted that as a former leader he had "enormous" experience and was an "expert in trade".

Confronted about claims over Mr Abbott's alleged attitudes towards women and homosexuality, Mr Hancock said: "I bow to nobody in my support for everybody to love who they love, whoever that is. But we need to have the best experts in the world working in their field and the former prime minister of Australia has a huge amount of experience."

His comments were echoed by Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, who dismissed Labour's opposition to Mr Abbott as "virtue signalling" and cited the party's own lack of female leadership.

It comes days after Mr Abbott confirmed that he was in talks with the UK government about taking on a role in post-Brexit trade talks, with the UK currently negotiating deals with the US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

He is expected to be handed a role as an adviser on the Board of Trade, a panel of experts being put together to advise Ms Truss.

While No 10 has insisted that no decision has been taken, other government sources say that an informal offer has been made and an announcement confirming Mr Abbott's appointment is expected.

However, opposition parties have called for the appointment to be blocked, citing Mr Abbott's previous comments on gay people, elderly coronavirus patients and women.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said Mr Abbott was not "the right person for the job" and that if he were prime minister "I wouldn't appoint him".

His comments were echoed by Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, who claimed Mr Abbott was "a misogynist, he's a sexist, he's a climate change denier".

Hitting back at the claims during trade questions in the House of Commons, Ms Truss accused Labour of "hypocrisy".

Asked by Labour's Ruth Cadbury why the UK could not find another trade expert who demonstrates "positive British values", Ms Truss replied: "I think it is absolute hypocrisy to hear this type of argument from the Labour Party.

"This is a party that has never elected a female leader, despite having the opportunity time and time again."

Telegraph.co.uk