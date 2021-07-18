UK minister catches Covid with controls about to lift

British health secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19 less than 48 hours before lockdown restrictions come to an end in England.

Mr Javid said he took a lateral flow test on Friday after feeling “a bit groggy” the previous evening.

He said he was self-isolating with his family as he awaited the result of a more accurate PCR test.

In a statement on his Twitter feed, Mr Javid, who is fully vaccinated, said he was suffering “mild symptoms”.

However the timing could hardly be worse for Boris Johnson’s government as it prepares for most statutory controls in England to end from tomorrow. Some scientists have expressed deep misgivings over the decision to go ahead with the final step out of lockdown while infections continue to soar.

Mr Javid was only appointed to the post last month following the resignation of Matt Hancock after CCTV footage emerged showing him kissing an aide in his office in breach of social distancing rules. He is seen by Tories as being keener than his predecessor on easing restrictions.

On Friday new daily cases in the UK had exceeded 50,000 for the first time since mid-January.