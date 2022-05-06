Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.

Around a third of councils are declaring results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – later on Friday.

Here are some of the key results so far:

Sunderland

A poor performance by Labour might have seen the party lose overall control at Sunderland, a council it has run since 1973. But Labour kept its majority and lost just one seat, to the Liberal Democrats, who also gained a second seat from the Conservatives.

Cumberland

Labour has won a comfortable majority in the newly-created authority of Cumberland, which covers the former districts of Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland in Cumbria – all areas currently represented by Conservative MPs.

Nuneaton & Bedworth

Labour saw its majority at Nuneaton & Bedworth disappear in 2018 and the party lost more councillors in 2021, with the Conservatives taking overall control. This year Labour has lost another seat to the Tories, in a part of the country that will be a key battleground at the next general election.

Hull

The Liberal Democrats have gained a wafer-thin majority in Hull, dislodging Labour who had run the council since 2011. The new line-up is 29 Lib Dems, 27 Labour and one independent – but no Conservatives.

Derby

Labour hoped to close the gap on the Conservatives in Derby, where the council has been in no overall control since 2018. But while the party has made three gains, it is still behind the Tories who now have 18 seats, with Labour on 16, the Lib Dems eight, Reform six and independents three.

Wandsworth

Wandsworth is a long-standing Labour target in London and this year the party has finally won power from the Conservatives, who had been in control of the council since 1978 and had prized themselves on charging residents one of the lowest average levels of council tax in the country.

Southampton

This was another top Labour target and the party has succeeded in winning control back from the Conservatives, though it has a slim majority on the new council of just four seats.

Hillingdon

The Conservatives retain Hillingdon with 30 seats to Labour’s 23.

The borough of Hillingdon, home to Boris Johnson’s parliamentary constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, has been controlled by the Conservatives for 16 years.

Westminster

Labour secured a stunning victory on Friday in Westminster as they wrested control of the flagship council from the Tories for the first time since it was formed in 1964.

The party was on course to win 31 of the 54 seats at the local authority after sweeping through once unwinnable territory such as Bayswater and the West End.

In perhaps the most unexpected reverse Labour took all three seats in the Hyde Park ward that was held for decades by former Westminster leader Shirley Porter.

Adam Hug leader of the Labour group will now replace Rachael Robathan as the leader of Britain’s wealthiest local authority, where local residents include Boris Johnson and the Queen.

He said: “We were always cautiously optimistic that we would make gains and we felt that with the right wind behind us we could make history.

“We have worked very hard and given it our best shot and succeeded.

“People were fed up with the way the council treated them, the Marble Arch Mound came up a lot.

“On top of that there were the national issues – cost of living and Boris and the way he’s behaved.

“I’m tired but very elated. Once I’ve had a sleep we will get on with our programme and work very hard for the people of Westminster.”

Conservative candidates said it had been “a very, very difficult campaign” with national issues making it hard to get their local campaigning issues across.

One pointed to a low turnout among Tory voters disillusioned with the Government after months of damaging Partygate revelations.

He said: “When we spoke to them on the doorstep they said they would vote for us but then there would be another story about parties at Downing Street and perhaps they changed their minds.”

The borough, which includes some of Britain’s most instantly recognisable landmarks including the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace had long been earmarked as a possible gain for Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

However at the start of counting Labour activists had played down the hopes saying winning control was “a bridge too far”.

However, as a long night of counting continued it was clear that the Conservatives were heading for a terrible result.

Labour has never before won more than 27 seats, a result it achieved in 1986. Since the last council election in 2018 it has had just 18 councillors.

More to follow

With additional reporting from PA, Evening Standard and UK Independent