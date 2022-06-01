UK Labour leader Keir Starmer receives police questionnaire over lockdown ‘Beergate’ gathering

Labour leader Keir Starmer will now submit evidence to police over an incident which took place in Durham in April 2021. Photo: House of Commons

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have received police questionnaires over the “beergate” gathering where they ate a curry with campaign staff during lockdown.

The UK Labour leader and his deputy will now submit evidence to the police over the incident, which took place in Durham in April 2021.

Durham police launched an investigation into the event, where about 15 campaign staff ate curry and drank beer after a day’s campaigning.

Labour has claimed that they continued working after stopping for the meal break.

Both Mr Starmer and Ms Rayner have pledged to resign if they are fined over the event, as the party attempts to draw a moral distinction between its leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The revelation came last night after Dominic Cummings claimed that lockdown parties were held at Chequers, and Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie, was accused of falling out with a member of staff there, who later quit.

Mr Cummings, the prime minister’s former chief adviser said both Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police had failed to investigate claims that gatherings were held in Mr Johnson’s grace-and-favour country home.

In an interview with the website UnHerd yesterday, he criticised Mrs Johnson at length.

He suggested she had hosted parties in Downing Street attended by Westminster journalists.

“Carrie is friends with a lot of them and it was persistently stated that they were hanging out with her and him,” he said.

“But obviously the police and Sue Gray decided not to investigate that – or to investigate Chequers either.”

Asked whether parties took place at the stately home, Mr Cummings replied: “So people say.”

A source who was in Downing Street during the pandemic told The Daily Telegraph that there was “general chatter and concern” from officials and special advisers in Mr Johnson’s private office that rules were being broken at Chequers, adding: “I know there were gatherings.”

A second source said there had been “rumours” of rule-breaking at the property in No 10 during the pandemic.

Last night Downing Street did not directly deny that events had taken place but pointed to the fact that Mr Cummings had been encouraged to hand over any evidence of parties to both Ms Gray and the Met, who investigated relevant leads.

Ms Gray has said that she will not re-open her inquiry if further events come to light, but admitted it was “possible that events took place which were not the subject of investigation”.

She has already faced criticism for her decision not to examine claims that a flat party took place in Mr and Mrs Johnson’s private home in November 2020, in breach of lockdown rules.

In her report published last week, she said she had not investigated the event further after the Met Police opened an official probe, and that while she “considered whether or not to conduct any further investigation into this event” she had “concluded it was not appropriate or proportionate to do so”.

In his interview, Mr Cummings also claimed he advised Mr Johnson not to hand a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev, a businessman and son of a Russian former KGB officer.

“I said to him ‘You shouldn’t do this,’” Mr Cummings said.

His comments come after it was reported that a member of staff at Chequers apparently left with a payout after clashing with Mrs Johnson shortly after they started using the residence.

It is claimed that Mrs Johnson had a personal dispute with Charlotte Vine, the head housekeeper at Chequers, before she left her role and signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2020.

A spokesman for Mrs Johnson said there was no such disagreement between the women and she had not asked for her to be sacked.

A government spokesman said staffing at Chequers was a matter for the independent trust that runs it.

Ms Vine declined to comment. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

