| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

UK Labour floats plan to gradually ban sale of cigarettes in attempt to ease burden on health service

The situation in New Zealand is being monitored, where a steadily rising legal smoking age is being imposed

Smoking costs the British health service billions of pounds each year. Photo: Rattanakun Thongbun/Getty Images Expand

Close

Smoking costs the British health service billions of pounds each year. Photo: Rattanakun Thongbun/Getty Images

Smoking costs the British health service billions of pounds each year. Photo: Rattanakun Thongbun/Getty Images

Smoking costs the British health service billions of pounds each year. Photo: Rattanakun Thongbun/Getty Images

Sam Blewett

The sale of cigarettes could be phased out in Britain under new Labour Party proposals to improve public health and ease the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS).

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the party would consider a package of measures, including a New Zealand-style gradual ban on tobacco.

Most Watched

Privacy