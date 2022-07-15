UK issues its first red ‘danger to life’ extreme heat warning as temperatures could hit 40C

A fire coloured sky above St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley bay on the North East coast of England just before sunrise. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The Met Office has issued its first red warning for extreme heat, warning of a "potentially very serious situation" in parts of England.

Forecasters say there is an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK's record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said there is a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK, likely along the A1 corridor.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four - a "national emergency".

Level four is reached "when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system.... At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups", it said.

Mr Madge added: "We've just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.

"The warning covers an area from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.

"This is potentially a very serious situation."

He said computer modelling had been "firming up around just how intense the heat will be for Monday and Tuesday, with the emphasis on Tuesday".

"It's now considered 80% chance we will see the all-time UK record broken," Mr Madge said this morning.

"There's stronger indications now of 50% chance of seeing 40C being observed somewhere in the UK, and most likely that would be within the red warning area for extreme heat.

"Probably the most likely areas to look at would be north of London and up to Lincolnshire, inland.

"Somewhere like Peterborough, Grantham, Sandy, Stevenage, those sorts of areas, A1 corridor."

He said temperatures reaching 40C would be "historic".

"If we get to 40C, that's a very iconic threshold and shows that climate change is with us now," he said.

"This is made much more likely because of climate change."

Mr Madge said if people have vulnerable relatives or neighbours, "now is the time to make sure they're putting suitable measures in place to be able to cope with the heat".

"Because if the forecast is as we think it will be in the red warning area, then people's lives are at risk," he said.

"This is a very serious situation."

Meanwhile, motorists have been told to try and make their journeys outside of the hottest times of the day, particularly if they have older cars.

Sean Sidley, AA patrol of the year, said: "There are reports of road gritters being out (with sand) this weekend to reduce the chances of our roads melting.

"If it does get sticky on the roads, there's nothing worse than being stuck in a jam with the mercury rising, so make sure you carry plenty of water - at least a litre per person - and sufficient fuel, or if you're driving an electric vehicle (EV) make sure you have plenty of charge so you can use the air conditioning when needed."

Schools in the UK are also undertaking measures such as closing early, allowing pupils to wear PE kit or rescheduling sports days to cope with rising temperatures next week.

The Met Office has issued an "amber" warning for heat on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, stating that this could pose a danger to life, while temperatures may exceed the 2019 record of 38.7C.

Schools have relaxed uniform rules and adjusted timetables in order to cope with the heat.

St John's CE Middle School Academy in Bromsgrove has said pupils "can come to school wearing non-uniform to enable children to wear loose, light-coloured clothing that will help keep them as cool as possible".

The school said it would sell ice pops to pupils in aid of Cancer Research, and that pupils would be encouraged not to run during playtimes to prevent heat exhaustion.