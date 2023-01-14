| 4.9°C Dublin

UK home secretary ‘won’t apologise’ to Holocaust survivor over ‘invasion’ rhetoric

Britain's home secretary Suella Braverman Expand

Laura Parnaby

Suella Braverman has refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Brtiish home secretary’s description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to language the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.

Ms Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting in her Fareham constituency in Hampshire on Friday evening.

