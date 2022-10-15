UK Home Secretary unveils plan for crackdown on climate protesters

A member of the public drags an activist who is blocking the road during a protest in London today. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

British Home Secrertary Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on the kinds of protests favoured by climate activists - as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public "to ransom".

She said she will give the police new powers to take a more "proactive" approach to some protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by some environmental groups.

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.

Today, members of the public clashed with protesters from Just Stop Oil after nearly 30 activists blocked a major road in east London. Meanwhile yesterday, protesters threw soup over the Van Gogh painting Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.

Ms Braverman told the Tory conference earlier this month there is "not a human right to vandalise property".

Accusing protesters of draining police resources, Ms Braverman will use the Government's Public Order Bill to allow secretaries of state to apply for injunctions in the "public interest" where protests are causing or threatening "serious disruption or a serious adverse impact on public safety".

According to the Home Office, this will include protecting access to "essential" goods, services and "key" infrastructure.

Ms Braverman said: "I will not bend to protestors attempting to hold the British public to ransom.

"Preventing our emergency services from reaching those who desperately need them is indefensible, hideously selfish and in no way in the public interest.

"This serious and dangerous disruption, let alone the vandalism, is not a freedom of expression, nor a human right. It must stop."

More than 350 Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested in London since the start of October, according to Home Office figures.

The Home Office said the proposed public order legislation would create a new criminal offence of interfering with infrastructure such as oil refineries, airports, railways and printing presses.

Such an offence would carry a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

"Locking on" or "going equipped to lock-on" to other people, objects or buildings to cause "serious disruption" could see people imprisoned for six months or hit with an unlimited fine.

A new criminal office of tunnelling to cause serious disruption is also being created, which will carry a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment as well as the potential for an unlimited fine. An offence of going equipped to tunnel will also be created.

The Public Order Bill will return to Parliament next week and Ms Braverman said it is "high time" MPs back it.

"The police need strengthened and tougher powers to match the rise in self-defeating protest tactics and that's what the Public Order Bill will do.

"It's high time Parliament got behind it and put the law-abiding majority first."

The Home Office is also promising that stop-and-search measures and new serious disruption prevention orders will support the police, with the latter targeting those repeatedly convicted of protest-related offences.

Meanwhile nearly 30 demonstrators gathered on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Great Eastern Street in London just after noon on Saturday where they set up a road block to disrupt traffic.

The group, who are calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, sat in the road with colourful banners and glued themselves to the tarmac.

But footage shared by the campaign group shows pedestrians and motorists growing angry at the protesters as they called for them to move.

In a clip, a man can be seen shouting "move out the way" at protesters sitting on the road, followed by another appearing and dragging one of the protesters to the pavement.

The man then gets into a blue van with a woman in the driving seat, who starts revving forward at the protesters.

People can be heard yelling: "Don't do it"; "Where you going to go?"; and: "What the f***?"

The man then starts to shout out of the window: "My Mrs is not well, man she needs to get to the hospital, get out of the f****** way, now."

He later could be heard shouting: "Have some respect for other people not just yourselves, yeah? There are other people who have to get places."

Separately Animal Rebellion protesters poured milk on to shop floors, displays and products around the UK, including Harrods.

The group co-ordinated the action in stores like Waitrose, Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before 12pm on Saturday.

Footage shows several protesters pouring milk, taken from the shelves, on to display cabinets in Harrods' food hall in Knightsbridge.

Another group was filmed emptying milk bottles on to the floor and across a table laden with cheeses in Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly.

Animal Rebellion said it is calling for a plant-based future and highlighting the need to support farmers in transitioning to a sustainable plant-based food system.



