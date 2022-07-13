UK home secretary Priti Patel rules out Tory leadership bid as support for Rishi Sunak grows

Priti Patel will not be joining the race to replace Boris Johnson. Photo: House of Commons

BRITISH home secretary Priti Patel has ruled herself out of the Tory leadership race to replace Boris Johnson after spending days mulling over whether to stand.

Ms Patel said she would not be standing just hours before the deadline for the first hurdle of securing nominations from 20 Conservative MPs.

Eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Tory MPs begin voting today to elect a successor to Johnson, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from fellow MPs needed to enter the contest.

Patel made her announcement after cabinet allies Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries gave their backing to foreign secretary Liz Truss as the Brexiteers’ candidate.

In a statement, Ms Patel said: “I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.

“I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the party, and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together.

“As home secretary I have always put the security and safety of our country and the national interest first, and my focus is to continue working to get more police on our streets, support our amazing security services to keep our country safe and control our borders.”

Sources close to Ms Patel would not disclose the reasons behind her decision, nor would they indicate who she is likely to back as the next prime minister.

She has been dogged by bullying allegations in the past, claims she denies, and there have been warnings against crowding out right-wing candidates.

Not being in the race will put her in an influential position in trying to drum up support for another hopeful, which would be one way to boost her chances of remaining in the cabinet.

Ms Dorries and Mr Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, came out in support for Ms Truss after attending the cabinet meeting of caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Dorries, the UK culture secretary, told reporters in Downing Street that Ms Truss, who voted remain in the 2016 referendum, is probably a “stronger Brexiteer than both of us”.

Tory right-winger Steve Baker warned a day earlier of a “grave danger of fragmentation” if Ms Patel and others ran. The home secretary was described as being torn over whether to run, having reportedly received a “good reception” from Brexiteer Tories in the European Research Group on Monday night after vowing she would cut taxes, ditch green levies and start fracking.

Earlier, transport secretary Grant Shapps pulled out of the race and instead backed Sunak to be the next Tory leader, with justice secretary Dominic Raab also appearing on stage at the former chancellor’s campaign launch to declare him a “true Conservative”.

It came as former prime minister John Major criticised UK cabinet ministers for failing to speak out against Mr Johnson and doing so “only when their silence became self-damaging”.

Appearing before a House of Commons committee, Mr Major said the UK government had “broken the law” and risked “pulling our constitution into shreds” – but warned ministers were “culpable too”.