UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns after being caught kissing on camera

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigned yesterday, a day after apologising for breaching social distancing rules with an aide with whom he was having an affair.

The Sun newspaper had run images showing Hancock — who is married with three children — and senior aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in an office at the UK’s Department of Health. The closed circuit television images were taken on May 6 — that was 11 days before lockdown rules were eased to allow hugs and other physical contact with people outside one’s own household.

In a resignation letter to Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government owed “it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

Johnson said he was “sorry” to receive Hancock’s resignation and that he “should leave office very proud of what you have achieved — not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid struck us”.

Johnson had been facing widespread calls to fire Hancock, who has led the country’s response to the pandemic.

The Sun also published a video of the embrace late on Friday, which had prompted the UK Labour party to deem his position “hopelessly untenable.”

Some Conservative lawmakers had also called on Hancock to quit because he wasn’t practicing what he has been preaching during the pandemic.

“The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis,” Hancock said in his letter of resignation.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this,” he said. “I also need to be with my children at this time.”

Hancock is the latest in a string of Tory officials to be accused of breaching restrictions they imposed on the rest of the population.

The government is also facing questions about the circumstances in which Hancock hired Coladangelo, an Oxford University friend who was appointed to his department last year. She was initially employed as an unpaid adviser and this year became a non-executive director at the Department of Health, a role that pays about stg£15k (€19k) a year.

Johnson’s Conservative government has been branded a “chumocracy” by critics for hiring special advisers and contractors from outside the civil service without customary levels of scrutiny.

Hancock’s department has been accused of waiving procurement rules to award lucrative contracts for protective equipment and other medical essentials, often to personal contacts. Hancock has said he was driven by the need to secure essential supplies quickly at the height of the outbreak.

Hancock has faced weeks of pressure since the prime minister’s former top aide, Dominic Cummings, accused him of botching the government’s response to the pandemic.

Cummings, now a bitter critic of the government he once served, told lawmakers last month that Hancock “should have been fired” for alleged lies and errors. He also published a WhatsApp message in which Johnson branded Hancock “totally f***ing hopeless.”

Cummings himself was accused of breaking the rules and undermining the government’s “stay home” message when he drove 400km across England to his parents’ home during the spring 2020 lockdown.

Johnson resisted pressure to fire him, but Cummings left his job in November amid a power struggle in the prime minister’s office.

Coladangelo, who is married to the founder of the retailer Oliver Bonas, Oliver Tress, is a friend of Hancock’s from their days together at Oxford University and was appointed to the DHSC last year.

The UK’s Metropolitan Police Service said it was not investigating any offences, which allegedly took place last month, because “as a matter of course the MPS is not investigating Covid-related issues retrospectively”.

Human rights barrister Adam Wagner told BBC News: “I am pretty clear, although you never know for sure, that there was a breach of the regulations.

“The only one that could reasonably be said to apply or possibly said to apply would be that this was reasonably necessary for work purposes. But based on what we can see in the images, it doesn’t seem that that was reasonably necessary for work purposes.”

Hancock is also accused of breaking the ministerial code — and in a letter to Johnson, the Labour party deputy leader Angela Rayner said the independent adviser on ministerial interests should probe Hancock’s behaviour.

Labour UK chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said if Hancock — who has been married to the mother of his three children, Martha, for 15 years — had been secretly having a relationship with an adviser who he appointed to a taxpayer-funded role, it was “a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest”.

A No 10 spokesman insisted the “correct procedure” had been followed in relation to Coladangelo’s appointment — but refused to go into detail.

