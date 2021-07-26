UK health secretary apologises for saying people should not ‘cower’ from the virus

The British health secretary Sajid Javid has apologised for suggesting that the nation should not “cower” from coronavirus after his comments were branded insensitive by bereaved families and opposition MPs.

The health secretary deleted the tweet in which he made the comment and conceded it “was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise”.

He made the original comment when he disclosed on Twitter that he had made a “full recovery” from Covid-19 and said his “symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines”.

“Please, if you haven’t yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus,” he added.

Jo Goodman, a co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said it was “deeply insensitive on a number of levels”, but welcomed his decision to delete it.

“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” she said.

“Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the government’s dangerously mixed messaging.”

Commenting on the original tweet, David Lammy, shadow justice secretary, said: “Don’t denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Devi Sridhar, a public health expert, said his remarks would be “painful to read for those who were severely ill” and those who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

The professor at the University of Edinburgh wrote: “It wasn’t because they were weak, just unnecessarily exposed to a virus. And wanting to avoid getting Covid isn’t ‘cowering’ – it’s being sensible and looking out for others.”

Responding to the criticism, Mr Javid tweeted: “I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise. Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimise its impact.”

Meanwhile, the UK reported 29,173 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, a fall from 31,795 on Saturday, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test dropped to 28 from 86 on Saturday, official data showed.

The number of new cases has been falling over the past five days in Britain, but officials have been cautious over whether this is a trend.

