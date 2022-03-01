UK government’s failure to publish safety reports on Grenfell-style cladding ‘not a cover-up’, official says

The British government failed to publish reports stating that Grenfell-style cladding was unsafe for use on high-rise buildings 15 years before the fatal fire, an inquiry has heard.

Former government official Anthony Burd has admitted two September 2002 reports, which outlined how “aluminium rainscreen panels with a polyethylene core” did not pass fire safety tests, should have been made public at the time.

A review conducted by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) for the British government showed that out of 11 cladding products analysed, seven failed fire safety tests and “aluminium sheet product” was “one of the worst performing” materials.

Mr Burd was a fire safety professional with the British government. He became head of technical policy for building regulations at the UK’s Ministry for Housing in 2007, holding the post until 2013.



Speaking at the inquiry into the blaze which killed 72 people on June 14, 2017, Mr Burd defended the government over the theory that there was a “cover-up”, and said he was “confident” that statute and guidance at the time should have prohibited the use of the cladding on skyscrapers.

When asked by lead counsel to the inquiry, Richard Millett QC, why reports outlining the findings of the BRE review were not published until the Grenfell Inquiry began, Mr Burd said he “didn’t realise” they had not been published but agreed that they should have been.

He said: “I can only envisage that it has in effect fallen between BRE and the department.

“It’s typically government policy with public money that these should be published.”



When asked whether this meant there was a “cover-up”, Mr Burd told the inquiry: “No there was not. From my perspective, here today, there was no cover-up.”

Mr Millet said: “Some people looking at this might think that the government deliberately covered up the test results showing that

ACM panels with a Class 0 badge performing disastrously at height was covered up and the government let them be

used at height for another

17 years.

“What would you say to that?”

Mr Burd replied: “I can see how that might appear and why people might think that.

“I can only provide you with my assurance that this is not what happened from my perspective.”



The inquiry continues.