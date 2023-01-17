| -2.8°C Dublin

UK government to block Scotland’s new transgender self-identification law

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon had warned the UK government against interfering in the will of the Scottish parliament. Photo: PA Expand

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon had warned the UK government against interfering in the will of the Scottish parliament. Photo: PA

Alistair Smout

The UK government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish secretary Alister Jack said yesterday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law.

The bill, approved in December, makes Scotland the first nation of the UK to back a self-identification process for changing gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18.

