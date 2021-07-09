UK faces higher Brexit bill than expected as EU is owed €47.5bn

The UK’s final bill for leaving the EU is €47.5bn (£40.8bn) according to accounts filed in Brussels, a greater sum than previously forecast.

UK officials had estimated the final cost would be £39bn – £1.8bn less than the amount contained in the EU’s consolidated budget report for last year.

The final bill would have been higher, almost £43bn, but Brussels owes the UK £1.8bn for its share of fines imposed by the bloc before the end of the Brexit transition period.

UK ministers believed the final bill would be less than £39bn because numerous Brexit extensions meant the UK kept contributing to the EU budget.

The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility said in November that there would be about £25bn left to pay by 2057. About £18bn will be paid in the first five years, the BBC has reported.

News of the final withdrawal settlement comes amid tension between Brussels and London over the Northern Ireland Protocol which was created to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. It ties Northern Ireland to a variety of EU customs checks.

The financial settlement was agreed during tense talks over the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Both sides signed off on a method to calculate what was owed in 2017, but the Withdrawal Agreement was not ratified until 2019.

Read More

Agreement on the financial settlement was a pre-condition for the trade talks that ended on Christmas Eve last year with a deal. British MPs insisted that the Brexit bill would not be paid if the negotiations ended in no deal.

Some £197.8m is due to be paid this year with the rest paid over several decades, according to the EU accounts.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was found to have breached the code of conduct by the Commons Standards Commissioner over a luxury Caribbean holiday, but MPs overruled the finding.

Kathryn Stone said Mr Johnson breached the MPs’ code by having not “fulfilled conscientiously” the requirements for registering the £15,000 (€17,400) accommodation on Mustique paid for by a Tory donor.

However, MPs on the Commons Committee on Standards said in a report published yesterday they did not agree with her conclusion “in light of additional evidence” and cleared him of the allegation.

They said Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross was the donor as stated, so the prime minister’s “register entry is accurate and complete”, but they did express criticism of Mr Johnson.

The MPs said it was “regrettable” a full explanation of the situation was not provided long ago, saying the matter could have been “concluded months ago if more strenuous efforts had been made to dispel the uncertainty”.

Ms Stone said it was “unusually difficult to find the facts” about the holiday during her investigation, which lasted more than a year.

She said she could not find “any reliable documentary” that clearly outlined how the trip with wife Carrie between December 26, 2019, and January 5 last year was paid for.

The commissioner said Mr Johnson was required as an MP to “conscientiously” fulfil the requirement to update the register of members’ financial interests.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]