UK EuroMillions winner claims €137m jackpot

A £123m (€137m) EuroMillions jackpot has been successfully claimed by a UK ticket-holder who has chosen to remain anonymous, Camelot said.

A £123m (€137m) EuroMillions jackpot has been successfully claimed by a UK ticket-holder who has chosen to remain anonymous, Camelot said.

The operator of the National Lottery confirmed that the £123,458,008 prize won in the draw on June 11 had been validated and paid out.

It is the third-biggest amount ever to be scooped in the UK and the fourth EuroMillions jackpot win this year.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What an amazing win - the third biggest ever in the UK.

"We look forward to supporting this ticket-holder as they start to enjoy their life-changing prize."

Camelot said it had a duty of care to protect the anonymity of all National Lottery winners and that it would not release further details about the ticket-holder's claim.

The operator did not say whether it was an individual winner or a syndicate.

If the winner is an individual, their new fortune will catapult them into the Sunday Times Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

In the New Year's Day draw, Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won the £114.9 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Ade Goodchild landed a £71 million prize in March, while another anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2 million in April.

The biggest-ever UK lottery winners are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in July 2011.

Press Association