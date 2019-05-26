UK environment secretary Gove confirms he will formally enter Conservative leadership race
Environment secretary Michael Gove has confirmed that he will formally enter the Conservative leadership race.
More to follow
Online Editors
Environment secretary Michael Gove has confirmed that he will formally enter the Conservative leadership race.
More to follow
Online Editors
Lucy Mapstone, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor Cliff Richard has moved to New York because he likes the "anonymity" of America, his friend Gloria Hunniford has said.
Dave Higgens Two boys have died following a major incident in Sheffield which has left four other children in hospital.
Independent.ie Newdesk Two children have died and four others remain in hospital after a "serious incident" in Sheffield.
Environment secretary Michael Gove has confirmed...
Voting is taking place today across Europe in an...
Donald Trump flew in aboard the Marine One...
Donald Trump has downplayed recent North Korean missile tests in an apparent...
Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey is expected to post...
Another climber too weak to descend from...
A former business manager of Stan Lee has been...
President Donald Trump opened a state visit to...
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s social satire...
A teacher whose lesson programme covering LGBTQ+ relationships has been at the centre of recent protests is leading the...
Footage shows British climber Robin Haynes...
The UK will have a new prime minister by...
President Donald Trump says he feels badly...
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer gives a statement after two boys die...
Two boys aged 13 and 14 have died after a...
Theresa May's turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7,...
A look at the highs and lows of Theresa May as Prime Minister. She has...
Theresa May has announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged...
Australian residents have been posting videos to social media of a suspected...