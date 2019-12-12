UK election 2019: Six things to look out for during the count tonight

Here’s what to watch out for tonight as the votes are counted.

The weather has been lousy across Britain all day.

From rain in London to snow in Scotland, the weather won’t encourage anyone who isn’t committed to voting to go out.

The first December general election since 1923 shows just why Christmas elections are a bad idea.

The impact on turnout remains to be seen.

Turnout was actually up in the last four elections, hitting 68.8pc in 2017.

The early morning queues at polling stations were caused by commuters going to vote before heading to work.

An evening time rush might be a stretch as the dark evening combines with cold wind and rain.

One in four voters were still undecided on who to vote for going into the closing stages.

A theory doing the rounds is the worse the weather the further north, the better for the Tories.

Early winner

Polling stations close at 10pm and straight away there will be an exit poll showing the national trend.

The BBC, ITV and Sky have combined to give the result from a survey on replica ballot papers in 144 constituencies across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pollsters from Ipsos Mori tend to target the same constituencies after each election to pick up changes in sentiment.

While opinion polling has taken a battering over the 2016 Brexit referendum and 2017 general election, exit polling has accurately predicted the final results.

However, the exit polls were wrong in 1992 and 2015, suggesting a hung parliament when the Tories emerged with clear majorities.

So there’s always the caveat that national trends may not reflect the outcome in individual constituencies.

And remember our own local and European elections this summer where Green Party candidates spoke too soon about winning seats based on exit polling.

Northern exposure

Northern Ireland’s results tends to get little attention in Britain due to the indigenous party system, which the UK media struggle to comprehend.

Unless there is a minority Tory government again, Northern Ireland parties are unlikely to feature in the parliamentary arithmetic as the DUP did for the last two years.

However, there are some intriguing battles, especially as parties on either side of the Nationalist-Unionist divide have stood aside to give the party from their side of the community a better chance.

The greatest focus is on Belfast North, where Nigel Dodds, DUP Westminster leader, is battling to hold off Sinn Féin’s John Finucane. Arlene Foster's party will still hope to gain the North Down seat vacated by pro-Remain Independent Sylvia Hermon.

Foyle is the most marginal constituency in Northern Ireland, with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood seeking to reclaim the seat long-held by John Hume from Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion, who snatched it in 2017.

And in South Belfast, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly is under big threat from the SDLPs Claire Hanna.

North-East derby bragging rights

Unlike our own counts which drag on for days, UK elections are quite straightforward.

In first past the post, the candidate who receives the most votes wins.

Simple as that.

No multiple counts. No transfers. No eliminations.

The first result is expected before 11pm with the north-east cities of Newcastle and Sunderland vying for dominance in the speed counting.

Houghton and Sunderland South was the dominant force for decades but Newcastle Central hit back in the 2017 general election, winning by a full nine minutes.

Newcastle’s ability to drop ballot boxes right at the door of the count centre in Northumbria University’s sports hall gives it an edge over Sunderland’s human chain transporting boxes.

The results from Sunderland will also be eyed closely as the city’s vote for Brexit was viewed as the first sign the referendum would pass in 2016.

The impact on the Labour vote in safe seats this time will be watched closely.

The red wall cracks

An ominous sign for Labour is the focus on long-held party stronghold seats that are now predicted to fall to the Tories.

The seat in Rother Valley has been held since 1918, Newcastle-Under-Lyme 1919, Don Valley 1922, Wakefield 1932 and Bishop Auckland since 1935.

If the red wall begins to fall, then Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership will immediately be scrutinised and criticised.

A simple sign of whether Johnson or Corbyn is going to enter No 10 Downing Street tomorrow will come from the bellwether constituencies.

In every election for the past 40 years, 12 areas have swung with the winners of the election overall.

The 12 bellwethers since 1979 are Harrow East in London; Watford and Great Yarmouth in the East; Dover, Portsmouth, North Dartford and Gloucester in the south; Loughborough, Northampton North, Worcester and Burton in the midlands and Pudsey in Yorkshire.

The Portillo moment

With his trademark brightly coloured jackets, Michael Portillo is now known as a much-loved presenter of documentaries on train journeys.

He pops up on the odd current affairs programme too as a political commentator.

The former Defence Secretary goes down in count history for a phrase coined on British election night.

The Portillo moment is when a high profile MP loses their seat, preferably in a way that encapsulates the swing in the election.

At 3:10am on the night of the 1997 general election, Portillo lost his seat in the landslide for Tony Blair’s New Labour, reflecting the change of the political guard from the Tories.

Bloodthirsty observers will stay up all night in the hope of another “Portillo moment”.

Top of the potential list but highly unlikely is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

A Prime Minister has lost his seat before. In 1906, Arthur Balfour, the Conservative leader, lost his seat in the Manchester East constituency.

Johnson’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Esher and Walton is in greater danger from a strong pro-Remain vote.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers, who appeared utterly disinterested in the Northern Ireland role, is in trouble in Chipping Barnet.

Lib Dems leader Jo Swinson is a target of the SNP in East Dunbartonshire in Scotland.

Dennis Skinner, the Beast of Bolsover, has been a Labour MP since 1970.

Skinner is best known for his losing his seat would cap a bad night for the Corbyn leadership.

In Northern Ireland, Nigel Dodds would be a scalp.

