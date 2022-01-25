| 5.2°C Dublin

UK court says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal US extradition decision

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will remain in London's Belmarsh prison. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will remain in London's Belmarsh prison. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

William Booth

Britain’s Supreme Court yesterday gave Julian Assange permission to appeal the decision to extradite him to the United States to stand trial on espionage charges.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US to face charges of violating the Espionage Act.

 The Australian publisher will remain in London’s Belmarsh Prison, where he has been held since April 2019.

US prosecutors allege that Assange (50) helped hack into classified information and published thousands of pages of military records and diplomatic cables.

His supporters say he was acting as an investigative journalist.


(©Washington Post)

 

© Washington Post

