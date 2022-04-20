UK court issues order for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to US to face espionage charges

Julian Assange may face extradition if Home Secretary Priti Patel approves the extradition order.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court has formally issued an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges.

Assange is wanted in America over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Assange, 50, is wanted on 18 criminal charges in the US, including breaking a spying law.

He has always denied wrongdoing.

Assange, who married his fiancee Stella Moris last month, has been held in Belmarsh prison for three years since being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The extradition order must now be signed by Patel, after which Assange can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body's decision.

Assange’s supporters held a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning and Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn joined the protesters this morning during his continuing extradition hearing.

An extradition order was issued by chief magistrate Paul Goldspring during a seven-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Mr Goldspring said: “In layman’s terms, I am duty bound to send your case to the Secretary of State for a decision.”

Outside the court, scores of supporters gathered carrying placards reading “Don’t extradite Assange”.

The extradition may yet be further delayed by an appeal.

Assange, 50, was not present in court physically, although he watched the administrative proceedings by video link.

His legal team claimed the publication of classified documents exposed US wrongdoing and were in the public interest.

They said the prosecution was politically motivated and that he faces up to 175 years in jail.